Elderly man detained for issuing threats on video to Gujarat CM

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-11-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 21:06 IST
A man in his late 60s was detained by Banaskantha police in Gujarat on Friday for allegedly issuing a video in which he demanded Rs 1 crore from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and threatened the latter with consequences if he failed to pay within 11 days, an official said.

Batuk Morari, also known as Mahesh Bhagat, was held from neighbouring Rajasthan during the day and has been brought in for questioning, said Banaskantha district in-charge Superintendent of Police Pooja Yadav.

''As kin have claimed that Bhagat is mentally unstable and may have done the alleged act due to such a condition, we will take further action only after a detailed probe. We have only detained Bhagat, who does not have any criminal background,'' Yadav informed.

The video had gone viral on Thursday after which police teams were formed to crack the case.

A preliminary probe has found Bhagat, originally from Vav taluka and currently living in Tharad town, used to sing devotional songs earlier but was not working anymore.

Bhagat, who is unmarried, had left home long ago and used to live the life of a vagabond, kin have told police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

