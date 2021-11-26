Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL106 LDALL CONSTITUTION PM hits out at dynastic parties, says matter of concern to people committed to Constitution New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tore into the Congress and some other opposition parties saying India is heading towards a kind of crisis in the form of dynastic parties, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, that are run and controlled by the same family for generations to pose the'' biggest threat'' to a healthy democracy and a concern to people committed to the Constitution.

DEL102 MEA-RIC-LD JAISHANKAR India calls for humanitarian assistance to Afghan people without politicisation New Delhi: Russia, India and China (RIC) should coordinate to combat threats of terrorism and radicalisation and work together to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the Afghan people without any ''hindrance and politicisation'', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

DEL101 AS-MZ-BORDER Assam, Mizoram resolve to maintain peace along inter-state border, set up panels to settle disputes New Delhi: Assam and Mizoram on Friday resolved to maintain peace and tranquillity along their inter-state border and decided to set up committees to settle the boundary disputes which claimed the lives of five Assam Police personnel and a civilian in July.

DEL97 BIZ-TOMATO-LD PRICES Tomato prices may soften from Dec with arrival of fresh crop from northern states:Govt New Delhi: All India average retail tomato price, which has shot up by 63 per cent to Rs 67 per kg over the last year due to unseasonal rains, are likely to soften from December with the arrival of fresh crop from northern states, the government said on Friday.

DEL94 LD INDORUSSIA Russian President Putin to visit India on Dec 6 for annual summit with PM Modi New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 6 to hold annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which they will review the status of bilateral ties and discuss regional, multilateral and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

DEL72 26/11-LDALL PAK-SUMMON 26/11 anniversary: India asks Pak to expedite trial in 26/11 Mumbai terror case; PM says country cannot forget wounds New Delhi: India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday on the 13th anniversary of the carnage even as a senior diplomat of the Pakistani High Commission was summoned and told that Islamabad must ensure expeditious trial in the case.

DEL91 BIZ-NITI-2NDLD POVERTY INDEX Bihar, Jharkhand, UP emerge as poorest states in India: Niti Aayog New Delhi: Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the poorest states in India, according to Niti Aayog's first Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report.

DEL82 AVI-RESUME-LD INTERNATIONAL India to resume scheduled international flights from Dec 15: Aviation Ministry New Delhi: Scheduled international flights to and from India will be resumed from December 15, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday.

DEL80 VIRUS-NEW VARIANT-INSACOG INSACOG closely tracking new COVID-19 variant, presence not yet detected in India: Officials New Delhi: The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is closely tracking the new variant of COVID-19 called B.1.1.529 and its presence has not been detected in the country yet, officials said on Friday.

DEL78 SESSION-OPPN-MEET Cong calls meet of opposition leaders on first day of Parliament's winter session New Delhi: Leaders of various opposition parties will meet here in the morning of November 29 to ensure unity and synergy among themselves during the upcoming winter session of Parliament LEGAL LGD19 SC-NCDRC-DISPUTE SC expresses “disapproval” of NCDRC adjourning home buyers dispute case for 11 months New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its “disapproval” of NCDRC adjourning a home buyers dispute case by 11 months despite the top court's direction for early hearing of the matter. LGD18 SC-VIRUS-REHABILITATION SC agrees to hear plea for plan to rehabilitate families affected by COVID-19 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and all the States on a plea seeking formulation and preparation of the national plan for ensuring rehabilitation of families seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN57 VIRUS-UK-EUROPE-STRATEGY Europe steps up to tackle COVID-19 spike; UK sticks to ‘caution’ as its winter strategy London: The Czech Republic has declared a state of emergency, Portugal reimposed strict fines and Austria imposed a national lockdown as Europe steps up measures to tackle a worrying spike in COVID-19 infections, largely from the Delta variant. By Aditi Khanna FGN52 VIRUS-UK-AFRICA-LD NEW VARIANT UK investigates new COVID-19 variant; 6 African countries on travel ban red list London: The UK’s health authorities have confirmed that a new and “most significant” variant of COVID-19 is officially under investigation in the country as the government on Friday added six countries from southern Africa to its travel ban red list after the B.1.1.529 strain was first identified in South Africa.

By Aditi Khanna PTI SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)