Tunisian media say police thwarted attack

Witnesses said heavy security was deployed in front of the interior ministry in the main street of the Tunisian capital, with local media saying police had thwarted an attack.

"I am at the crime scene and I cannot give any details now," a spokesman of the interior Ministry told Reuters. Local Mosaique FM radio said that a man tried to storm the Ministry of the Interior, but the police shot his leg, and he was brought under control and taken to the hospital.

A video on social media showed policemen shooting and pedestrians running on Habib Bourguiba Street. Reuters was not able to verify the footage.

