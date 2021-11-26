Bail hearing pushed back for Canadian designer Peter Nygard, who faces sex charges

A bail hearing for Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard was pushed back another two weeks on Friday, to Dec. 10. Nygard, who faces charges in both Canada and the United States, is being held in a Toronto jail. His lawyer said he was working with the prosecutor to schedule a two-day bail hearing.

Nygard has been charged with sexual assault https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadian-fashion-designer-nygard-consents-us-extradition-media-2021-10-01 and forcible confinement for incidents allegedly occurring between 1987 and 2006. He also faces extradition to the United States on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The 80-year-old has denied all wrongdoing but consented to the extradition, which still depends on the approval of Canada's justice minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)