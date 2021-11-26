Almost all Lok Sabha members vaccinated against COVID-19, says Om Birla

Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that almost all members of the lower house have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and arrangements for conducting RT-PCR tests have also been made. "Almost all MPs and parliament are vaccinated. Some members have not administered vaccines for some health issues. However, a 24-hour arrangement of conducting tests has been made in the Parliamentary complex," he said.

Birla also assured that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed in the upcoming monsoon session. "Since the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, all the protocols will be in place. Arrangements to make the members sit at an appropriate distance will be made," Birla said.

Speaking about the all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister on November 28, the speaker said, "I will also meet with the all-party leader. Assent and dissent is a part of the parliamentary democracy, but issues should be discussed in the house to strengthen the democratic structure.' The Lok Sabha Speaker said that he will meet the members of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on November 29. "I want to run the house smoothly. Every issue will be discussed in BAC," he said.

The winter session is scheduled to take place from November 29. (ANI)

