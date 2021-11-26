SC tried to broaden access to justice by digitising courts, over 3,100 crore records: judge

The Supreme Court has endeavoured to broaden access to justice by digitising the courts and over 3,100 crore records and also launched an ‘e-Seva Kendra’ as a one-stop solution to ensure that justice is accessible to every individual, Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Friday.

Justice Chandrachud, who is heading the E-committee of the apex court, referred to the access of justice to all and said the E--committee of the Supreme Court has endeavoured to broaden access to justice by digitizing the courts and over 3,100 crore records of the judiciary.

“We have launched e-Seva Kendra as a one-stop solution for accessing judicial services in every one of our 3,296 court establishments. This will ensure that justice is accessible to every individual in the country. Irrespective of their socio-economic location,” the judge said.

Seniormost judge Justice U U Lalit, who spoke about the historical facts and figures about the Constitution and its making, said, “Our Constitution was the work of founding fathers who toiled hard and constituent assembly debates are testimony to this. There have been 105 amendments till now.” Both the judges were speaking at the Constitution Day celebration organised by the Supreme Court registry which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

Justice Chandrachud said that the Constitution represents a commitment to the democratic vision and charts the path towards collective aspirations and the Constitution Day is not just an occasion to celebrate the rights and reaffirm our duties, but also to commit to making the judicial institutions more responsive to the service of the citizens.

Justice Lalit referred to amendments made so far in the Constitution and said that the right to property was excluded from being a fundamental right through the 44th amendment, but later right to education became a fundamental right.

“This constitution has given the feeling of building the nation. It is a document that shows the strength of the nation. Dr. Rajendra Prasad had said what we have given you is a fantastic document but it depends on the people who use it,” he said.

All constitutional functionaries have discharged their functions with elan barring a few exceptions and it is this functioning that we celebrate on this Constitution Day, he said.

