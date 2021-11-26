'Pizza Langar' to mark anniversary of farmers' protest at Singhu border

Marking the occasion of one year anniversary of the farmers' protest against the three farm laws, farmers at the Singhu border on Friday organised a 'Pizza Langar.' Speaking to ANI, the organiser of the Langar, Ektaran Singh said that he has been giving Langar since the day the protest began at the border.

"I organised a Langar of Pizza. I have been coming here since the beginning of the protests to conduct Langar. Today I am celebrating the announcement of the repeal of three farm laws," he said. Asked about the plans of the return of the farmers from the borders, he said that the future plans will be decided after the repeal of the laws.

"The announcement of the repeal of the laws has been made, nothing has been given in written so far. As we get updates of the repeal of the laws, the future course of the protest will be decided along with it that when would we return," he said. Meanwhile, a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' of the farmers began in Bahadurgarh city of Jhajjar district today in Haryana on the first anniversary of the protest against the three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

The Prime Minister also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament in the national capital on November 29 as a part of the tractor march to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things. (ANI)

