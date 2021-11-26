Man absconding for 16 years arrested in Jammu

An absconder was arrested here on Friday, 16 years after being booked under a case of rash driving and injuring people, officials said.

Based on a specific information, a police team arrested Manzoor Ganai from Anantnag, they said.

He was evading arrest since 2005 in cases of rash driving and causing injury to people, the officials said. The accused was produced before a court in Jammu.

