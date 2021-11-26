Detailed survey of important Hindu, Buddhist monument sites conducted in Kashmir

In a first-of-its-kind exercise in Kashmir, the National Monuments Authority (NMA) has conducted a detailed survey of important Hindu and Buddhist monument sites of the valley, an official spokesman said here on Friday.

The survey was carried out by chairman NMA Tarun Vijay along with the officials of Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir.

The wheelchair-bound chairman undertook an extensive tour of temples and monuments like Rainawari, Martand Temple, Awantipora, Harvan Buddhist site, Parihaspura, Pattan, the Naranag group of temples as well as Shri Pratap Singh Museum, the spokesperson said.

Vijay said the first-of-its-kind exercise in the valley is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to revive and restore the cultural glory of Jammu and Kashmir while promoting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

He also observed that immediate steps need to be taken to conserve and preserve these monuments.

While highlighting the presence of several heritage sites across Jammu and Kashmir, the chairman said the NMA is preparing a well-crafted plan to achieve UNESCO world heritage site status for several monuments here.

“Martand, Parihaspora, Naranag and Harwan are among the major sites which deserve the status of UNESCO World Heritage sites,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is sitting on a treasure of world class heritage sites and the NMA will work hand in hand with the Jammu and Kashmir administration and ASI to ensure that these sites are taken up in the tentative list of World Heritage sites and consequently get into the UNESCO list of World Heritage sites, the NMA chairman said.

He appreciated the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who has ''infused new enthusiasm'' among officers to protect the heritage and has started a new campaign for the protection of cultural heritage in Jammu and Kashmir.

Vijay also complimented the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Aijaz Assad for initiating the renovation process of Vicharnag Temple.

He also applauded the efforts of central and local officers who have worked hard in spite of several challenges.

He added that special certificates of honour will be given to them for their dedicated services in preserving these rich cultural treasures.

The NMA chairman while acknowledging the work of ASI officers, said more than 19 cases of encroachment and violation of law have been registered by the ASI against the encroachers in Naranag only.

During his survey of Rainawari's ancient Vitaal Bhairav Temple, the chairman asked the officials that the process should be initiated to list the site in central and local ASI lists.

Vijay also asked the officers to ensure that adequate staff be deployed for upkeep and protection of these cultural heritage treasures and in coming days, proper budget and funds will be allocated for the same.

