Lower primary teacher arrested for molesting student

A lower primary school teacher, an accused in two sexual harassment cases, has been arrested on charges of molesting his student, police said.

''We received a complaint the day before yesterday and Basheer was taken into custody and arrested yesterday. He has been remanded to judicial custody,'' police told PTI on Friday.

Police said the accused joined the school recently after coming out on bail in a similar case in 2018.

He was earlier arrested in a sexual harrament case in 2012, but was acquitted.

