Left Menu

Maha: Pune ZP official calls cops after Rs 1 lakh is found in antechamber

A Pune Zilla Parishad functionary has approached police claiming some unknown person had left Rs 1 lakh in the antechamber of his office, an official said on Friday.Pune ZP social welfare officer Pravin Korgantiwar said he was in the process of registering a case.A person wearing a mask came to my office regarding the approval of some scheme.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:50 IST
Maha: Pune ZP official calls cops after Rs 1 lakh is found in antechamber
  • Country:
  • India

A Pune Zilla Parishad functionary has approached police claiming some unknown person had left Rs 1 lakh in the antechamber of his office, an official said on Friday.

Pune ZP social welfare officer Pravin Korgantiwar said he was in the process of registering a case.

''A person wearing a mask came to my office regarding the approval of some scheme. I told him the scheme will be approved in its due course on merit, as the official who handles that section was hospitalised. I told him there was no need to give money to anybody to get such work done,'' he told PTI.

The official said the man entered the antechamber situated adjacent to the main cabin soon after.

''I found his body language a bit suspicious, I asked another official to check his work for approval and then moved out to attend a meeting in another building. When I returned, there were reporters near my cabin and I was told cash was found in the antechamber.,'' he said.

Korgantiwar said he called Bundgarden police, which found Rs 1 lakh cash during the panchnama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021