IUML panchayat member, three others held for swindling money meant for ATMs

The Mumbai-based cash management company has filed a complaint that around Rs 1.59 crore was missing from the amount given to them for depositing in various ATMs along Kozhikode-Malappuram highway, police said.Sources said the theft was identified in the half-yearly audit by the company.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:51 IST
The Kerala police has arrested a panchayat member and three others for allegedly swindling the money provided to them to deposit in various ATM machines along the Kozhikode highway.

Malappuram police on Thursday night arrested a local Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and Oorakam Panchayat member N T Shibu (31), Mahit (34), Krishnaraj (28) and Saseendran (32) all residents of the district. ''The Mumbai-based cash management company has filed a complaint that around Rs 1.59 crore was missing from the amount given to them for depositing in various ATMs along Kozhikode-Malappuram highway,'' police said.

Sources said the theft was identified in the half-yearly audit by the company. The accused persons were part of the agency entrusted to fill the ATMs along the highway.

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused used to fill only a part of the money given to them for depositing in the ATMs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

