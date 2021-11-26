AAP preparing to contest all 151 seats in Nagpur civic polls

Left Menu

The Aam Aadmi Party is preparing to contest all 151 seats in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation polls scheduled for next year, its Maharashtra convener Ranga Rachure said on Friday. He and AAP MLA from Delhi Vishesh Ravi led a tiranga march through the citys six Assembly seats during the day.AAP is preparing to contest all 151 seats in Nagpur Municipal corporation, with the focus being on water, education, roads and health.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:57 IST
''AAP is preparing to contest all 151 seats in Nagpur Municipal corporation, with the focus being on water, education, roads and health. Some 60 to 70 candidates are ready and we are working towards getting more candidates who will be honest and good in their respective fields,'' Rachure told PTI.

The BJP rules the NMC at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

