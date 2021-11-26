Man, accused of chasing car of two models killed in road accident in Kerala, held by police
Syju M Thankachan, driver of the car that allegedly chased the car of the former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and former Miss Kerala Runner-up Anjana Shajan who later got killed in an accident, has been arrested.
- Country:
- India
Syju M Thankachan, driver of the car that allegedly chased the car of the former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and former Miss Kerala Runner-up Anjana Shajan who later got killed in an accident, has been arrested. Earlier today, Syju appeared before the police with his advocate.
Three people including Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan were killed in an accident on November 1 while being chased by the said car. According to the police report, the car driven by Syju had chased the car of the models on their way back from the hotel where they attended a DJ party to the accident spot in the Vyttila region in Kochi.
The anticipatory bail plea of Syju M Thankachan is pending at the Kerala High Court. Earlier the state government informed the Court that the police had not arraigned him as an accused in this case yet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kochi
- Kerala
- Anjana Shajan
- Vyttila
ALSO READ
First group of tourists from India to US, post-pandemic, fly out from Kochi
Don't take lightly orders to ensure street lighting in Kochi: Kerala HC to state govt
Kerala HC directs Kochi Corpn not to allow street vendors operate sans certificate
French naval ship in Kochi
Indian Coast Guard rescues critically injured mariner off Kochi coast