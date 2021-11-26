Naxal commander killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
In a major breakthrough, security forces neutralised a Naxal commander involved in many major attacks in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, on Friday.
- Country:
- India
In a major breakthrough, security forces neutralised a Naxal commander involved in many major attacks in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, on Friday. According to Police, the operation was carried out jointly by District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Cobra Batallion 201 on Friday evening at Tadmetla forest area under Chintalnar police station.
Sunil Sharma, Superintendant of Police, Sukma said the Naxal commander was involved in nine major attacks including the one in which 17 jawans were killed. Further details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- District Reserve Guard
- Naxal
- Sukma
- Chhattisgarh
- Police
ALSO READ
Dummugudem Maoist case of Telangana: NIA chargesheets 7 naxals for planning attack on security personnel
Chhattisgarh: Engineer, peon go missing; abduction by Naxals suspected
MP: Naxals kill two villagers on suspicion of being police informers in Balaghat
Naxals free Chhattisgarh govt peon, sub-engineer still in captivity
MP: Naxals kill two villagers on suspicion of being police informers in Balaghat