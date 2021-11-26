Left Menu

Naxal commander killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

In a major breakthrough, security forces neutralised a Naxal commander involved in many major attacks in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, on Friday.

ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:19 IST
Naxal commander killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, security forces neutralised a Naxal commander involved in many major attacks in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, on Friday. According to Police, the operation was carried out jointly by District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Cobra Batallion 201 on Friday evening at Tadmetla forest area under Chintalnar police station.

Sunil Sharma, Superintendant of Police, Sukma said the Naxal commander was involved in nine major attacks including the one in which 17 jawans were killed. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021