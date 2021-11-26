Left Menu

YSRCP MLC Zakia Khanam takes charge as Legislative Council's Deputy Chairperson

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Zakia Khanam took charge as Deputy Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh's Legislative Council on Friday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:24 IST
Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson, Zakia Khanam . Image Credit: ANI
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Zakia Khanam took charge as Deputy Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh's Legislative Council on Friday. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other MLCs accompanied her to the podium and congratulated her.

Later, the Chief Minister said that he was happy to see Zakia Khanam, a homemaker from an ordinary family, becoming a member and Deputy Chairperson for Legislative Council and added that it's a message for all minority women. He said the state government has been striving hard for the last two and half years to empower women politically, socially and financially. (ANI)

