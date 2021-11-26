Telangana: MLC Kavitha set to serve her second term from Nizamabad and Kamareddy

Left Menu

Member of Legislative Council Kavitha Kalvakuntla has been re-elected unanimously to represent Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:32 IST
TRS candidate K Kavitha receives her certificate from Returning Officer after being unanimously re-elected as MLC of local bodies of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
TRS leader Kavitha received the MLC elected certificate from the returning officer Nizamabad Collector C Narayan Reddy.

Kavitha was elected unopposed to the council and her victory was declared earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

