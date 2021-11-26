Telangana: MLC Kavitha set to serve her second term from Nizamabad and Kamareddy
Member of Legislative Council Kavitha Kalvakuntla has been re-elected unanimously to represent Nizamabad and Kamareddy.
ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:32 IST
TRS leader Kavitha received the MLC elected certificate from the returning officer Nizamabad Collector C Narayan Reddy.
Kavitha was elected unopposed to the council and her victory was declared earlier today. (ANI)
