Army foils infiltration bid along LoC, one Pak terrorist killed
The Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and eliminated one Pakistani terrorist.
ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:54 IST
"On the night of November 25 2021, Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid along LoC in Bhimber Gali sector (Jammu and Kashmir). One Pakistani terrorist has been eliminated. Operation in progress," PRO Defence Jammu said in a tweet.
A weapon and ammunition have been recovered from the killed terrorist. (ANI)
