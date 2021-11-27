RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address `Ghosh Shivir' in Gwalior
PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Friday night to address and guide a four-day Ghosh Shivir (musical bands camp) of the Sangh.
The camp is being held at Saraswati Shishu Mandir on Shivpuri link road since Thursday, senior RSS functionary Ashok Pandey said in a release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Bengal on two-day visit
More than superpower, India should aspire to be 'Vishwa Guru', says Mohan Bhagwat
Solution to the pain of India's Partition lies in undoing it, says Mohan Bhagwat
UP: Ad agency owner booked for using pictures of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in hoardings
MP: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to arrive in Gwalior on Friday