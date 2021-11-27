RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address `Ghosh Shivir' in Gwalior

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Friday night to address and guide a four-day Ghosh Shivir (musical bands camp) of the Sangh.

The camp is being held at Saraswati Shishu Mandir on Shivpuri link road since Thursday, senior RSS functionary Ashok Pandey said in a release.

