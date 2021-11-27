Canada closing borders to citizens from seven southern African nations over COVID-19 fears
Canada is closing its borders to the citizens of seven southern African nations to help stop the spread of a newly identified variant of COVID-19, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters on Friday.
The European Union and Britain are among those tightening border controls as researchers probe whether the mutation is vaccine resistant.
