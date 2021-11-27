Left Menu

Paris makes mask wearing outdoors mandatory at public gatherings

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:18 IST
Paris has made the wearing of face masks outside mandatory again at public gatherings as the COVID-19 infection rate in the French capital soars, police said.

The police prefecture said in a statement that masks will have to be worn for gathering in public spaces, at festivals and spectacles, on markets and when standing in line.

