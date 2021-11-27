U.S. adviser Sullivan, Ukraine's Yermak agree all sides should pursue efforts to ease tensions -White House

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Ukraine's Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak discussed in a call on Friday their concerns over Russian military activities near Ukraine's border, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne​​ said.

The two discussed Russia's "harsh rhetoric" towards Ukraine and agreed all sides should pursue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, Horne said in a statement.

"Mr. Sullivan underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

