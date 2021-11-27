U.S. adviser Sullivan, Ukraine's Yermak agree all sides should pursue efforts to ease tensions -White House
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Ukraine's Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak discussed in a call on Friday their concerns over Russian military activities near Ukraine's border, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.
The two discussed Russia's "harsh rhetoric" towards Ukraine and agreed all sides should pursue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, Horne said in a statement.
"Mr. Sullivan underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.
