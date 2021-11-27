Left Menu

U.S. adviser Sullivan, Ukraine's Yermak agree all sides should pursue efforts to ease tensions -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:45 IST
U.S. adviser Sullivan, Ukraine's Yermak agree all sides should pursue efforts to ease tensions -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Ukraine's Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak discussed in a call on Friday their concerns over Russian military activities near Ukraine's border, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne​​ said.

The two discussed Russia's "harsh rhetoric" towards Ukraine and agreed all sides should pursue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, Horne said in a statement.

"Mr. Sullivan underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021