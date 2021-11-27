Canada closing borders to travelers from seven southern African nations over COVID-19 fears
Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:49 IST
Canada is closing its borders to travelers who have recently been to seven southern African nations to help stop the spread of a newly identified variant of COVID-19, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters on Friday.
The European Union and Britain are among those tightening border controls as researchers probe whether the mutation is vaccine resistant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
