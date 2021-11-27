Left Menu

Ukraine's Yermak assured of "ironclad" US support in call with Sullivan - tweet

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:53 IST
The head of Ukraine's presidential office Andriy Yermak on Friday said he received assurances of "ironclad support" in a call with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in recent weeks over what they say are unusual Russian troop movements, suggesting that Moscow may be poised to launch a attack on its neighbour, accusations Russia has rejected as fear-mongering.

"Agreed to coordinate on diplomatic efforts to deescalate tensions. Received assurances of ironclad support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Yermak said in a tweet about the call.

