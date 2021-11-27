U.S. to revoke terrorist designation for Colombia's FARC on Tuesday, add 2 breakaway groups

The United States will revoke its designation of the Colombian armed group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) as a foreign terrorist organization on Tuesday and designate two breakaway groups, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

Along with the removal, the State Department will designate two other groups, La Segunda Marquetalia and FARC-EP, as foreign terrorist organizations, the official said. The two are breakaway groups of the leftist organization known by the Spanish acronym FARC.

