BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says No Cases Of New Variant, First Reported To WHO  By South Africa, Have Been Identified In U.S. To Date

Nov 26 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS FOLLOWING THE DETAILS OF NEW VARIANT, FIRST REPORTED TO THE WHO BY SOUTH AFRICA

* U.S. CDC SAYS NO CASES OF NEW VARIANT, FIRST REPORTED TO THE WHO BY SOUTH AFRICA, HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED IN THE U.S. TO DATE

