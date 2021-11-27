Left Menu

Mason arrested for killing police officer and 4 others: Tripura Police

Tripura Police on Friday night arrested a mason for killing five people including a police official in Khowai district.

Updated: 27-11-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 09:52 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Police on Friday night arrested a mason for killing five people including a police official in Khowai district. Tripura Director General of Police (DGP), VS Yadav said that a mason turned violent and attacked his own family members.

"Five people including a police official died after a mason turned violent and attacked his own family members. Two of his daughters, his elder brother, a passer-by and a second officer of Khowai police stations died due to the gruesome attacks," said Yadav. The person has been arrested soon after the incident late on Friday night.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

