Stones hurled at Dalit wedding procession in Jaipur, 10 arrested

As many as ten people were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a wedding procession of a Dalit man in the Kotputli area of Jaipur, said police on Friday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-11-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 10:35 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as ten people were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a wedding procession of a Dalit man in the Kotputli area of Jaipur, said police on Friday. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kotputli, Circle Officer (CO) Kotputli and Station House Officer (SHO) Pragpura Police Station were put on awaiting posting orders (APO) over the incident.

According to police, the incident took place late on Thursday night, when the wedding procession of a Dalit groom, who was riding a mare had reached the bride's house. "10 people were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a wedding procession of a Dalit man in Kotputli area of Jaipur on Thursday night," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ram Kumar.

The stone-pelting took place for 15 minutes despite the presence of police who were deployed to provide protection. Haripal Balai, the bride's father had submitted applications to the police on November 15 and sought protection from them.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

