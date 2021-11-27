Left Menu

Ambulance collides with truck in Rajasthan's Dausa; 4 people killed, 2 injured

His brother Bhagchand and two relatives Himmat and Bhoop Singh were accompanying him in the ambulance. Soon after the ambulance entered Dausa district from Alwar, it collided head-on with a truck that was going towards Alwar from Bandikui.

Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 13:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people were killed and two others injured when an ambulance in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

The deceased included patient Baljeet (28), who was being taken from Alwar to Jaipur by his brother and relatives, SHO Baswa police station Dara Singh said.

Baljeet met with an accident and got his leg fractured. His brother Bhagchand and two relatives Himmat and Bhoop Singh were accompanying him in the ambulance.

''Soon after the ambulance entered Dausa district from Alwar, it collided head-on with a truck that was going towards Alwar from Bandikui. Baljeet, Himmat, Bhoop Singh and the ambulance driver Mahesh were killed on the spot while Bhagchand and ambulance staffer Navdeep were injured," he said.

Both the injured are being treated at the SMS hospital in Jaipur.

