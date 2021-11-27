Cop held in Rajasthan town for accepting bribe

A police sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday.

The accused, SI Bhagwan Singh, acting SHO of Badi police station, had demanded the bribe from a complainant to drop his name from a case which was being investigated by him, Director-General Anti-Corruption Bureau B L Soni said. After verification, a trap was laid and the accused was caught in the act of accepting the bribe amount, he said.

Singh was arrested under the prevention of corruption act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)