Cop held in Rajasthan town for accepting bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A police sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday.

The accused, SI Bhagwan Singh, acting SHO of Badi police station, had demanded the bribe from a complainant to drop his name from a case which was being investigated by him, Director-General Anti-Corruption Bureau B L Soni said. After verification, a trap was laid and the accused was caught in the act of accepting the bribe amount, he said.

Singh was arrested under the prevention of corruption act.

