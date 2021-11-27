Agusta Westland VVIP Chopper case: Alleged middlemen Michel on hunger strike

Left Menu

The alleged middlemen in connection with the Agusta Westland VVIP Chopper case Christian James Michel started a hunger strike on Thursday urging the UK government to interfere in the matter.

AgustaWestland alleged middleman Christian Michel (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The alleged middlemen in connection with the Agusta Westland VVIP Chopper case Christian James Michel started a hunger strike on Thursday urging the UK government to interfere in the matter. Michel had written to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about his intention to go on a hunger strike from November 25 unless the government took action on his case.

Earlier in the month, the letter was handed over to a British diplomat during a consular access meeting at Delhi's Tihar jail on November 9. Speaking to ANI, the lawyer representing Michel, Aljo K Joseph informed that as the UK government did not reply hence he started the hunger strike.

Christian James Michel was extradited in 2018 after India won the extradition case in Dubai. Michel, the alleged middleman in the deal, was deported from the UAE and is currently in judicial custody. (ANI)

