Tamil Nadu rains: CM MK Stalin meets Governor RN Ravi to discuss situation
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhawan in Chennai on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhawan in Chennai on Saturday. Stalin briefed the Governor about the rain situation and ongoing relief and restoration work in the rain-affected areas in the state.
As many as eight people have died due to heavy rainfall in the state, said the state revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Chinglepet and one in Kanchipuram.
Chennai Meteorological Department on Friday had given a red alert to all coastal districts till today and an orange alert to the adjacent districts. (ANI)
