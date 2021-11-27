Japan tightening border controls on three more African countries - Foreign Ministry
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-11-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:09 IST
Japan will tighten border controls for the southern African nations of Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, requiring a 10-day quarantine for any entrants, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa.
The new rules will take effect from midnight (1500 GMT on Saturday) and come a day after Japan tightened border controls for those arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Lesotho.
