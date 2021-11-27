Rahul Gandhi says new Covid variant 'serious' threat, targets Centre over vaccination figures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed the new COVID-19 variant as a "serious threat" and said bad vaccination figures can't be hidden for long. "New variant is a serious threat. High time the Government of India gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen. Bad vaccination figures can't be hidden for long behind one man's photo," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, till now, 121.06 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials.

Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' first detected in South Africa, India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of the new COVID variant 'Omicron' in South Africa.

This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel. (ANI)

