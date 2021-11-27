Left Menu

Gujarat: 2002 Godhra train burning case convict dies in hospital during treatment

However, in October 2017, the Gujarat High Court commuted their death sentence to life imprisonment.The Godhra train burning incident had triggered large-scale riots across Gujarat, in which over 1,000 people, mostly from minority communities, were killed.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 27-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:20 IST
Gujarat: 2002 Godhra train burning case convict dies in hospital during treatment
  • Country:
  • India

A convict in the 2002 Godhra train carnage case, who was serving life sentence at a central jail in Gujarat's Vadodara, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here, an official said on Saturday.

Bilal Ismael Abdul Majid or Haji Bilal, 61, died on Friday due to a pre-existing health condition, for which he was undergoing treatment at Vadodara's SSG Hospital, Assistant Commissioner of Police A V Rajgor said.

He added that Bilal was not keeping well for the last three to four years and was shifted to the hospital from the jail on November 22 after his health deteriorated. Bilal was one of the 11 convicts who was serving life sentence in the case of burning S6 coach of Sabarmati Express train at Godhra on February 27, 2002, when it was carrying kar sevaks from Ayodhya. As many as 59 people were killed in the fire incident, sparking widespread violence in the state. Bilal and 10 others were first awarded the death penalty by an SIT court in 2011. However, in October 2017, the Gujarat High Court commuted their death sentence to life imprisonment.

The Godhra train burning incident had triggered large-scale riots across Gujarat, in which over 1,000 people, mostly from minority communities, were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021