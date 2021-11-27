Left Menu

British Diplomatic Mission marshals memorial service for Percy Norris in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], November 27 (ANI) British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai organised a memorial service to commemorate the 37th death anniversary of Percy Norris today at Flora Fountain here on Saturday.

Percy Norris Memorial Service . Image Credit: ANI
By British Diplomatic Mission Organizes Memorial Service For Percy Norris In Mumbai Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], November 27 (ANI) British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai organised a memorial service to commemorate the 37th death anniversary of Percy Norris today at Flora Fountain here on Saturday.

Percy Norris was British Deputy High commissioner in Mumbai when he was killed by 2 bike-borne men on 28th November 1984 near this same Flora Fountain. Norris was declared dead on arrival at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital. An obscure outfit called the Revolutionary Organisation of Muslim Socialists claimed for the attacks. Earlier, Margaret Thatcher government wanted to reach out to the new generation of Indian entrepreneurs and increase bilateral trade and Percy Norris was entrusted with the task.

Percy Leonard Norris began his diplomatic career with a posting in the Solomon Islands during 1956-58 and served in a number of postings, including in Malaysia and Dubai, before being posted to head the Deputy High Commission in Mumbai. Norris's diplomatic assignment in Mumbai coincided with the visit of the English cricket team, which had continued with the Test series in India despite the deterioration of law and order in the backdrop of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

