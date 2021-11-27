Left Menu

Aircel Maxis case: Delhi court issues summons to P Chidambaram and his son Karti

A Delhi court on Saturday issued summons to former union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case in relation with Aircel Maxis case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:56 IST
Union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The court took cognizance of the charge sheets filed by probe agencies in the matter.

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

