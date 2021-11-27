Man shoots himself dead in JK's Kathua
- India
A 40-year-old shopkeeper allegedly shot himself dead in an apparent case of suicide at his home in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
The deceased, Anil Kumar, reportedly used his 12-bore licensed gun and shot himself under chin at his residence in Karanwara area of Mahanpur this morning, the officials said.
They said Kumar was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding police have started inquest proceedings in this connection.
