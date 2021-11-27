Left Menu

PM Modi tells officials to increase Covid-19 vaccine second dose coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday directed the top officials to increase the second dose coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 15:23 IST
PM Modi tells officials to increase Covid-19 vaccine second dose coverage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday directed the top officials to increase the second dose coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country. PM Modi chaired a meeting of top officials which lasted for almost two hours where he reviewed the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for Covid-19, as per the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

While giving directions to top officials for increasing the second dose coverage, he also said, that states need to be sensitised on the need to ensure that all those who have got the first dose are given the second dose in timely. PM Modi was also apprised of the progress in vaccination and the efforts being made under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

PM Modi was also briefed about the Covid-19 situation across the world, including the new Variant of Concern 'Omicron' along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. In view of this new variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 73.58 Lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday. With this India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 121.06 Cr dosses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021