PM Modi tells officials to increase Covid-19 vaccine second dose coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday directed the top officials to increase the second dose coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country. PM Modi chaired a meeting of top officials which lasted for almost two hours where he reviewed the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for Covid-19, as per the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

While giving directions to top officials for increasing the second dose coverage, he also said, that states need to be sensitised on the need to ensure that all those who have got the first dose are given the second dose in timely. PM Modi was also apprised of the progress in vaccination and the efforts being made under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

PM Modi was also briefed about the Covid-19 situation across the world, including the new Variant of Concern 'Omicron' along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. In view of this new variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 73.58 Lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday. With this India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 121.06 Cr dosses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)