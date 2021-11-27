20-year-old woman raped, murdered in Mumbai's Kurla

A 20-year-old woman was found raped and murdered at a vacant residential building in Kurla of central Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the decomposed body of the woman was found on the terrace of the 13-storey building on Thursday evening. Some boys had gone to the building's terrace to shoot a video, when they spotted the body and alerted the police, an official said. A team from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, which revealed that the woman had been sexually assaulted before being killed, he said. The police have registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pranay Ashok said special teams from neighbouring police stations have been formed to probe the matter. The police are also working to ascertain the identity of the victim, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)