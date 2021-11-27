Aircel-Maxis case: Court takes cognizance of CBI, ED filed charge sheets against ex-Union minister P Chidambaram, son Karti

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognizance of the charge sheets filed by the CBI and the ED against former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case and summoned them on December 20.

Special Judge MK Nagpal passed the order after noting that there was sufficient evidence to summon Chidambaram and the other accused in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

The CBI and ED had earlier informed the court that letters rogatory were sent to the United Kingdom and Singapore, seeking certain information regarding the probe, and there were some developments in that regard.

Letters rogatory are formal communication in writing sent by the court in which action is pending to a foreign court, requesting judicial assistance. The most common remedies sought by letters rogatory are service of process and the taking of evidence.

While the ED was represented by Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, advocate Noor Rampal appeared for the CBI. The cases relate to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The approval was granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

The CBI and the ED had alleged that as the finance minister, Chidambaram had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity, benefitting certain persons, and received kickbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)