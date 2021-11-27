Army personnel booked for drugging, raping Mathura girl

An Army personnel has been booked on charges of drugging and raping a 21-year-old woman, police here said on Saturday. The accused, Tejveer, was arrested on Wednesday and was booked for raping a woman he befriended through social media. On Saturday, he was slapped with a few more charges, including section 376 D (rape by more than one person) and 328 (drugging a person) of the Indian Penal Code, Superintendent of Police (SP) rural Srish Chandra said. He said a process to book them under Gangster Act has also been started.

The officer said that since the initial FIR was registered by the brother of the woman, it had a few shortcomings.

However, on the basis of the woman's statement the accused was charged with section 161, 164, 376D, and 328 of the IPC, he said.

The incident took place on November 23, when the victim was accompanied by Tejveer and another man named Digamber, to Agra for a Sub Inspector exam. According to her testimony, she was drugged and raped by Tejveer, and molested by Digambar, during their return journey to Mathura in the moving car. After the act, the accused abandoned the woman in outskirts of Kosi Kalan area. Digambar was arrested by police on Friday from Kotban that comes under Kosi Kalan Police Station of Mathura, officials said, adding that he has been sent for judicial custody.

Both accused are residents of Manpur village in Palwal, Haryana.

Police is scouring Facebook and other social media accounts of both the accused. District Magistrate Naveen Chahal said the family of the woman - who lost her father recently in an accident - is being provided every possible help. He said the woman's family will receive Rs 12 lakh in assistance - Rs 700,000 under UP Rani Laxmibai Mahila Evam Bal Kalyan Kosh and Rs 500,000 under Mukhyamantri Krashak Durghatna Kalyan Yojna. In addition, the woman will receive Rs 3000 per month under several other schemes, Chahal, who met the family along with SSP Dr Gaurav Grover, said.

The process to provide financial assistance to families has started, he said.

The family has also been assured of speedy justice and free legal help, he added.

