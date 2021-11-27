Left Menu

J-K: CBI arrests cop for accepting bribe

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector with Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday for accepting a bribe from a complaint, a CBI official informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 17:00 IST
J-K: CBI arrests cop for accepting bribe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector with Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday for accepting a bribe from a complaint, a CBI official informed on Saturday. The arrested ASI was identified as Sham Lal who was posted at Bishnah police station, Jammu.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe. It was alleged that in the month of September 2020, the complainant had submitted a complaint to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bishnah police station for registration of FIR against certain persons who were trying to encroach and sell his land.

It was further alleged that the ASI Sham Lal of Police Station Bishnah initially threatened and pressurized the complainant to compromise with encroachers and later, demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for taking action on the complaint and for clearing all disputes related to the Complainant's land. Later, the bribe amount was allegedly negotiated at Rs 20,000. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Jammu.

ASI Lal will be produced before the Court of Special Judge for CBI Cases in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021