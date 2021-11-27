BGB delegation in Meghalaya for border coordination meeting

Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) delegates arrived here on Saturday to attend the border coordination conference with the BSF for improved border management, an official said.

The three-day BSF inspectors general and BGB region commanders level conference is being held at the Meghalaya Frontier headquarter at Umpling here.

''The 10-member BGB delegation is headed by the Bangladesh force's Additional Director General Tanveer Gani Chowdhury. The BSF delegates are headed by BSF Inspector Ggeneral of Tripura Frontier, Susanta Kumar Nath and has 11 other commanders from Meghalaya, Guwahati, Silchar and Tripura Frontier of the BSF, representatives of the ministry of home affairs, ministry of external affairs and Narcotics Control Bureau,” a BSF spokesperson said.

The conference is held bi-annually between the two border guarding forces to discuss the issues related to smuggling of cattle, drugs, fake Indian currency notes, contraband items and to resolve matters related to security along the Indo-Bangladesh border to maintain peace and tranquillity, he said.

During the conference, the border guarding forces of the two neighbouring countries will sign the Joint Record of Discussion, which is slated for Monday, the spokesperson added.

