Left Menu

Odisha: Tribal development agency engineer arrested on graft charges

An engineer of the Odisha governments Integrated Tribal Development Agency was arrested by anti-corruption vigilance wing on Saturday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.The ITDA assistant engineer in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district was apprehended after he was found in possession of assets worth Rs 2.81 crore, he said.The vigilance sleuths raided at least 11 premises, including his residence, after complaints were lodged against the engineer for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his income.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-11-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 18:09 IST
Odisha: Tribal development agency engineer arrested on graft charges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An engineer of the Odisha government's Integrated Tribal Development Agency was arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing on Saturday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

The ITDA assistant engineer in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district was apprehended after he was found in possession of assets worth Rs 2.81 crore, he said.

The vigilance sleuths raided at least 11 premises, including his residence, after complaints were lodged against the engineer for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his income. ''He was found in possession of asset worth Rs 2.81 crore, which constitutes 245 percent of his known sources of income,'' the Vigilance Directorate official said. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, and an investigation is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021