Odisha: Tribal development agency engineer arrested on graft charges

An engineer of the Odisha government's Integrated Tribal Development Agency was arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing on Saturday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

The ITDA assistant engineer in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district was apprehended after he was found in possession of assets worth Rs 2.81 crore, he said.

The vigilance sleuths raided at least 11 premises, including his residence, after complaints were lodged against the engineer for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his income. ''He was found in possession of asset worth Rs 2.81 crore, which constitutes 245 percent of his known sources of income,'' the Vigilance Directorate official said. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, and an investigation is on, he added.

