2 cops suspended in sex racket bust in Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:58 IST
Two constables were suspended and a Sub Inspector sent to Police Line following busting of a sex racket at a hotel in Anoopshahr area, police here said on Saturday.

“A sex racket was busted on Friday at a hotel where four men and four women were found in an “objectionable situation”, a senior police officer said. A case was registered against eleven persons including hotel owner in the matter, he said.

In preliminary probe carried by Anoopshahr Circle Officer, two constables -- Ravikant and Vineet Giri -- were found guilty and were suspended with immediate effect by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) on Saturday.

Besides these two, Anoopshahr Town Outpost In-charge Bahadur Singh was also sent to Police Line for not bringing the matter to knowledge of seniors, the police said.

Singh was also charged with dereliction of duty and not taking action despite having knowledge about illegal activities in said hotel, they said.

