Retired SI commits suicide in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-11-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 21:12 IST
A retired police sub-inspector committed suicide here by consuming a pesticide, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said Mahesh Singh was found dead near the Rajnagar extension on Friday night. His scooter was parked on the roadside.

Agarwal said a country-made pistol, two cartridges and an empty bottle of celphos tablets, a pesticide, were recovered from him.

A suicide note was also recovered, in which Singh said he was taking the extreme step due to unwanted litigations and a physical ailment. He also apologised to his wife, family members and friends for this in the suicide note, the officer said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem. Mahesh Singh was living here in Rajendra Nagar Colony and had retired from service in 2018.

