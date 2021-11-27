Opposition leaders to chalk out strategy an hour before winter session of Parliament begins

By Amit Kumar Opposition leaders have planned to meet in Parliament on Monday, an hour before the winter session of Parliament begins, to finalise the strategy for both Houses to highlight the "failure of Central government especially on three farm laws" and rising inflation and others burning issues.

Speaking to ANI, a senior Congress leader and MP said on condition of anonymity, "Our strategy is to speak in 'one voice' in Parliament by entire opposition and like-minded parties and want to raise the issues related to the common man. There should not be difference of opinion as the common is facing a lot these days due to failure of Centre government." "We welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government decision to repeal the farm laws. But we opposition leaders will try to pressure the government to discuss the farm laws repeal bill 2021. We will highlight what the agitating farmers faced during last one year and how could the government improve the economic condition of farmers," another opposition leader and Rajya Sabha MP told ANI on condition of anonymity.

"We, Opposition leaders, not only want to have a discussion on farm laws repeal bill 2021 but also want to discuss on Chinese aggression, price rise of essential commodities, unemployment and incident of Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people killed and expecting that PM Modi government will answer of all questions raised by opposition parties," Rajya Sabha MP further added. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has convened an all-party meeting in the Parliament tomorrow to discuss on agenda for the upcoming winter session and important businesses.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has also convened floor leaders meeting of Upper House tomorrow evening to discuss the smooth function of winter session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)