Woman raped, murdered in Mumbai's Kurla; 2 held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 21:44 IST
Two people have been taken into custody for the rape and murder of a young woman whose body was found on the terrace of a vacant residential building in Kurla in Mumbai, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The decomposed body was found on the top of the 13-storey building on Thursday evening by some boys who had arrived there to shoot a video, Vinoba Bhave Nagar police had said earlier in the day.

A case of rape and murder had been registered on the basis of the post mortem report and special teams with personnel from neighbouring police stations as well had been formed to identify the woman and crack the case.

Late Saturday evening, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said the rape and murder case had been solved and both the accused were in custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

