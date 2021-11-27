Left Menu

5-year-old raped by teen in UP

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:04 IST
5-year-old raped by teen in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday in an area under the Vrindavan police station limits, they said.

The accused, a 16-year-old boy, has been sent to a juvenile home, police said.

An FIR in this connection was lodged on the basis of the complaint of the girl's father, they said. Citing the FIR, police said the teenager lured the girl to a lonely place, where he raped her.

The accused also threatened her against disclosing the incident to anyone, according to police.

They said the boy has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376AB (rape on woman under 12 years of age).

Medical examination of both has been conducted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said.

The matter is being probed, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021